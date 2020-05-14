Austrian GP || July 5 || 15h10 (Local time)

Renault regrets Ricciardo exit and a lack of ’reciprocated confidence’

He has joined McLaren for 2021 and beyond

By Olivier Ferret

14 May 2020 - 11:20
Renault DP World F1 Team and Daniel Ricciardo will not continue collaboration beyond 2020.

Within the unprecedented context of the 2020 season, discussions held with Daniel Ricciardo concerning a renewal of his contract beyond the end of 2020 have not been successful.

Cyril Abiteboul: “In our sport, and particularly within the current extraordinary situation, reciprocated confidence, unity and commitment are, more than ever, critical values for a works team. I am confident that the 2020 season will allow us to accomplish even more together. Our ambitions and the strategy of Renault DP World F1 Team remain unchanged.”

