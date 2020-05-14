14 May 2020
Renault regrets Ricciardo exit and a lack of ’reciprocated confidence’
He has joined McLaren for 2021 and beyond
Search
Renault DP World F1 Team and Daniel Ricciardo will not continue collaboration beyond 2020.
Within the unprecedented context of the 2020 season, discussions held with Daniel Ricciardo concerning a renewal of his contract beyond the end of 2020 have not been successful.
Cyril Abiteboul: “In our sport, and particularly within the current extraordinary situation, reciprocated confidence, unity and commitment are, more than ever, critical values for a works team. I am confident that the 2020 season will allow us to accomplish even more together. Our ambitions and the strategy of Renault DP World F1 Team remain unchanged.”
Renault F1
14 May 2020
add_circle Renault regrets Ricciardo exit and a lack of ’reciprocated confidence’
14 May 2020
add_circle Alonso set to replace Ricciardo for 2021
11 May 2020
add_circle July ’late’ for 2021 contract talks - Ricciardo
7 May 2020
add_circle Ricciardo won’t be forced into sim racing - boss
More on Renault F1
Formula 1 news
15 May 2020
add_circle Alonso looks set for F1 return with Renault
15 May 2020
add_circle Vettel’s next career move unclear - Binotto
14 May 2020
add_circle Spa shown green light to re-open circuit
14 May 2020
add_circle Four races in 2020 would be ’worse’ than none - Abiteboul
14 May 2020