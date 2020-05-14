Renault regrets Ricciardo exit and a lack of ’reciprocated confidence’

Renault DP World F1 Team and Daniel Ricciardo will not continue collaboration beyond 2020.

Within the unprecedented context of the 2020 season, discussions held with Daniel Ricciardo concerning a renewal of his contract beyond the end of 2020 have not been successful.

Cyril Abiteboul: “In our sport, and particularly within the current extraordinary situation, reciprocated confidence, unity and commitment are, more than ever, critical values for a works team. I am confident that the 2020 season will allow us to accomplish even more together. Our ambitions and the strategy of Renault DP World F1 Team remain unchanged.”