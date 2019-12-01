Renault needs more demanding driver like Ocon - boss

Cyril Abiteboul thinks signing up Esteban Ocon is the perfect move for Renault.

The French team is making room for the current Mercedes reserve driver by ousting 32-year-old Nico Hulkenberg.

23-year-old Ocon’s 2020 teammate will therefore be Daniel Ricciardo, who is 30.

"The drivers have this ability to put tremendous pressure on a team, which is maybe something we have missed," team boss Abiteboul told Le Figaro.

"Drivers in their 30s are a little rounder. I think Esteban will be much more angular. That’s what I expect from him."

Abiteboul explained that it will be good if Ocon is very demanding with the team, including demanding Renault "re-does everything for him".

"It’s not for Enstone but for the drivers to define the car that they need to deliver the results we expect," he said.

"I think Esteban is more on this wavelength. Nico and Daniel are more gentlemanly, which is not to say that Esteban is not a gentleman. But they have an attitude to our factory which is perhaps a little too conformist.

"We need someone who pushes us very strongly with a very strong aggressiveness on and off the track," said Abiteboul.

"I felt that with Nico, who is extraordinary, there was this glass ceiling. We need to shatter this glass next year."