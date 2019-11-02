2 November 2019
Renault F1 Team confirms Pat Fry will join Enstone in 2020
"I am delighted to be able to work with Pat again"
Pat Fry will strengthen the technical management team of Enstone following the end of his current contractual obligations.
Marcin Budkowski, Renault Sport Racing UK Executive Director
“I am delighted to be able to work with Pat again. His arrival is yet another step as we build and improve our team structure. Pat’s experience, talent and determination will be additional assets as we continue our progress.”
