Red Bull still clinging to 2025 title ’hope’ - Marko

Red Bull still has "hope" that Max Verstappen can cling to his chances of winning a fifth straight drivers’ world championship.

The team has already written off the constructors’ title, acknowledging not only McLaren’s dominance, but also the lack of a competitive teammate to put next to the quadruple world champion.

Even Verstappen, however, insists he does not see himself as a real challenger in the drivers’ standings, describing it as a "miracle" that he is even third behind the two McLarens.

Dr Helmut Marko, the Red Bull F1 advisor, openly admits the biggest problem is the handling and difficult setup of the 2025 car.

"We saw with McLaren with Alex Dunne that their car is much easier to drive - much more efficient," the 82-year-old said at the Red Bull Ring.

"Let me put it this way - with us, everything has to be 100 percent right to have a chance."

Both Red Bull and Ferrari, however, suspect that the McLarens were low on fuel on Friday, making their advantage in Austria seem greater than it is.

Marko is also hopeful that it could be Lando Norris’ turn for a better result than championship leader Oscar Piastri. "It is clear that Norris is the faster driver," said the Austrian after Friday practice.

As for Red Bull, the 2025 car has a new floor edge up and running this weekend, and another small upgrade scheduled for Silverstone next weekend. "The upgrade is more or less what we expected," Marko said.

"It’s not a big step, but we’re heading in the right direction, and that gives us hope."

One potential issue could have been Verstappen missing his famous and long-time race engineer Gianpiero ’GP’ Lambiase, who has remained in Britain for undisclosed personal reasons.

Stepping into the breach is Simon Rennie, another familiar face in the paddock who more recently opted for a more family-friendly factory based role.

"I think they had a flying start," Christian Horner told Viaplay when asked about the temporary Verstappen-Rennie pairing.

"We know that Simon has a lot of experience. When you have someone with his qualities on the bench, it’s just a smooth and logical move."