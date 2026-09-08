Raikkonen-Red Bull link ’win-win’ - Kohtala

Finnish karting figure Jussi Kohtala says Robin Raikkonen’s expected move into Red Bull’s junior program would make obvious sense for both sides.

Reports emerged at Monza that Kimi Raikkonen’s 11-year-old son, nicknamed ’Ace’, is set to join Red Bull’s famed academy, with an official announcement expected soon.

Kohtala, a former kart racer who now runs Kohtala Sports, told Ilta-Sanomat that Robin’s young age would not make such a deal unusual.

"The contract wouldn’t be exceptional, people around that age are already being recruited from karting," he said.

"The best drivers are usually recruited between the ages of 11 and 15."

He stressed that the deal has not yet been formally announced, but said Formula 1 teams increasingly move early for promising youngsters.

"Formula 1 teams are trying hard these days to spot talented guys or those with whom cooperation would be mutually beneficial."

And the Raikkonen name clearly adds an important dimension, he added.

"Raikkonen is of course a big brand name, father and son have achieved quite good success in karting."

"If such an agreement is reached, it could be a win-win situation for both sides."

Red Bull’s junior system has previously produced top drivers including quadruple world champions Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.