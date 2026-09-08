Vettel rules out F1 driving comeback

Sebastian Vettel says his emotional return to the cockpit at Monza reminded him how much he misses racing, but insists he has no intention of returning to Formula 1 as a driver.

The 39-year-old drove Michael Schumacher’s 2002 Ferrari during the Italian GP weekend and admitted the experience brought those feelings back strongly.

"I felt so comfortable in the car and I know deep down how much I miss it," Vettel told f1-insider.com.

But he says retirement remains the right decision.

"I think I was ready back then and I’m enjoying life now," said the German.

Vettel did, however, leave the door open to a different role in Formula 1.

"It depends on what it is," he insisted. "I will always be connected to the sport."

"Once you’re a racer, you’re one for life. That’s why it depends a bit on what the future holds."