Raikkonen does not feel too old for F1

Kimi Raikkonen says he does not feel too old to still be in formula one.

Although dropped by Ferrari for 2019, the Finn surprised the F1 world last year by announcing that he is moving over to Sauber for the next two seasons.

Subsequently, Sauber sponsor Alfa Romeo - with close ties to Ferrari - took over the Swiss team’s naming rights. Raikkonen’s teammate this year will be Ferrari junior Antonio Giovinazzi.

"It has been two long years at the track and seeing the others race, but now the great moment has arrived," Italian Giovinazzi, 25, told Sky Italia.

He said the 2019 car, which is yet to be seen publicly, is "beautiful".

"Raikkonen is strong and has a lot of experience, so my goal is not to beat him in the first races but instead over the course of the season," said Giovinazzi.

Raikkonen started his career at Sauber as a 21-year-old. He said returning 18 years later with a world championship has left him impressed.

"I have found people with desire and enthusiasm, and a team with so much potential. There is a lot of work to do to improve things but we hope to start well," he added.

As for the fact that at 39 he is now F1’s oldest driver, Raikkonen said that statistic is not impressive.

"I do not feel old, in fact on a mental level I feel younger than before," he said.

"I think when you look at Valentino (Rossi), he also seems to enjoy what he does at 40. We will continue to do our best and fight against the younger guys," Raikkonen said.