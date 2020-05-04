Prost admits Renault could lose Ricciardo

Alain Prost says it is very possible that Renault will lose Daniel Ricciardo at the end of 2020.

In recent days, Renault junior Christian Lundegaard has admitted that he may be in a good position to replace the Australian if he does depart.

"Daniel has a contract until the end of 2020," confirmed Renault advisor Prost. "So he is free.

"We don’t have the cards in our hands. We don’t have an option," the F1 legend told Canal Plus.

Prost admits it may be difficult for Renault to convince Ricciardo to stay in the circumstances.

"Of course we have started to discuss, which is normal. Let’s imagine that everything is back to normal in 2021, then we can do the shopping we want until the end of the year," he said.

"But in 2021, there will be the same rules as there are in 2020, and that means that once again it is not ideal for us."

But Prost indicated that Renault would like to just keep its current drivers for 2021 rather than opt for a young talent like Lundegaard.

"We don’t even know what’s going to happen for Formula 2 or Formula 3 or Formula Renault, where there are a lot of drivers in the sector and they can’t drive.

"So if they don’t race, then you can’t see them - you can’t judge them. It is valid for everyone and so the trend in the teams is a little more on the side of status quo."

At any rate, Prost said he doesn’t see many alternatives for Ricciardo.

"Max Verstappen is completely anchored at Red Bull so I don’t see Daniel going there," he said.

"But with us things are very open, and in any case what is certain is that in a certain way Daniel wants to continue. He made - not a bet - but let’s say a plan to be successful with Renault and for the moment we are talking in a very positive way."