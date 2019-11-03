Positives of F1 return ’overshadowed’ - Kubica

Robert Kubica says he succeeded in his mission to once again be seen as a Formula 1 driver in his own right.

The Pole returned to the grid in 2019 after an eight year absence with permanent right arm injuries.

But the hype of that return soon faded when it was clear that Kubica was the slowest driver at Williams - the slowest team.

"It doesn’t surprise me," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport when asked about his faded profile in 2019.

It is expected that if the 34-year-old keeps his F1 career alive in 2020, it will be as a development driver.

"I know this world," Kubica added. "But for me it’s only positive.

"It was my goal that people didn’t see me as the driver who almost lost an arm. I wanted to be evaluated like the other drivers, with numbers.

"For me and for Williams, the numbers are not there," he admitted.

"It was not the year we hoped for. Also because there were other situations to solve apart from the performance.

"But for me there is a lot of positive, which unfortunately is overshadowed by the numbers on the stopwatch," Kubica said.

From a personal perspective, Kubica says he is happy.

"I showed that my limitations are more visible outside the car than inside the car," he explained.

"Despite all that happened to me and despite the last few years, which were very hard, I am still a Formula 1 driver.

"I no longer think about my limitations," he continued. "I don’t even remember how I used to drive ten years ago. I have come to accept myself as I am now."

And Kubica says he managed to achieve that despite all the naysayers.

"No one would have bet one Euro that I would be able to take the first corner. Instead, the corners are where I am the best.

"They said that I could not do Monaco, but it was one of the races where I did the best. And now I sleep peacefully," he said.