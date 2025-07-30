Pirelli boss questions Hamilton’s Ferrari form

Pirelli chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera has questioned whether Lewis Hamilton has truly embraced his Ferrari switch, amid ongoing struggles adapting to the Scuderia.

"Perhaps the mechanism hasn’t kicked in to see Ferrari as an opportunity to crown an extraordinary career," the Pirelli CEO told Radio Rai GR Parlamento’s La Politica nel Pallone on Monday.

"So far, his performances have certainly not been stellar."

Hamilton endured another difficult weekend at Spa, finishing outside the top five despite the latest Ferrari rear suspension upgrade that helped teammate Charles Leclerc to a podium. The seven-time world champion has yet to score a win in red and remains behind Leclerc in the championship standings.

"It’s his commitment that counts," said Tronchetti Provera. "We all know he’s a great driver. We need to understand how he’s integrating with the team, and how he’s doing."

Former Haas boss turned RTL pundit Gunther Steiner agreed Hamilton’s adaptation has been underwhelming so far.

"He has to start making an effort now, otherwise people will lose faith in him," Steiner said. "I expected a bit more. I expected him to be able to keep up with Charles, but he’s quite far from that."

Pirelli’s Tronchetti Provera, meanwhile, was also asked about McLaren’s continued dominance following another 1-2 finish at Spa. He admitted the Woking outfit is clearly leading the way at present.

"It confirms the greater competitiveness of the McLarens. They have an advantage over everyone," he said. "The good surprise is Ferrari’s return to the top, and this is the best news in Formula 1."

"Then we have Verstappen who works miracles, but Leclerc was better."

Tronchetti Provera added: "We’re heading towards Monza with a Ferrari that is increasingly competitive. The hope is that everyone does well, because if Ferrari returns to the top it’s good news for everyone."