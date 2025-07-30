Ralf warns Indy switch would end Mick’s F1 career

Another potential route back to Formula 1 appears to be slipping away for Mick Schumacher, with Cadillac now expected to sign Valtteri Bottas and Felipe Drugovich for its debut 2026 campaign.

The 26-year-old German had been lobbying hard for one of the seats, after rebuilding his form in 2025 with Alpine’s World Endurance Championship team. He previously spent two seasons juggling that program with F1 reserve duties at Mercedes.

"I think I’m too young in some ways to only drive eight races," Schumacher told Munich newspaper TZ, referring to the WEC calendar.

But with Bottas now believed to be "close" to signing and Drugovich still strongly favoured, Cadillac may become the latest closed door in Schumacher’s pursuit of a full-time F1 comeback.

Asked whether a switch to Indycar could now be on the table, uncle Ralf Schumacher dismissed the suggestion.

"That would not be an option for me," the former F1 driver told Der Westen.

"Indycar has always been very dangerous for me. Hats off to what the guys are doing there. But when compared to Formula 1, it’s always clear that the level isn’t the same."

Ralf also warned that such a move could end Mick’s hopes of ever returning to F1.

"Drivers who don’t get a foothold here go over to America and have very good chances there. It’s rare the other way around."