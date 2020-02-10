Piero Ferrari says 2020 car ’completely redesigned’

According to Italian media sources, Ferrari’s 2020 car will be officially named ’SF1000’ when it is launched in Italy on Monday.

Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc and the Maranello team’s other key players will descend to the historic Romolo Valli theatre in Reggio Emilia on Tuesday to launch the 2020 car.

As in 2019, the ’SF’ stands for Scuderia Ferrari, with the ’1000’ component of the official name in celebration of the sport’s 1000th grand prix.

Canada was set to be the scene of the 1000th race, but that Shanghai round looks set to be cancelled or postponed due to the coronovirus crisis.

Piero Ferrari, the only living son of team founder Enzo Ferrari, told Corriere dello Sport ahead of the launch: "The car for this year has been completely redesigned.

"We hope we have done everything possible to eliminate the problems of last year. I think a good job has been done. We all hope so," he added.