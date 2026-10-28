Perez plays down retirement talk ahead of home GP

Sergio Perez has played down recent hints that retirement may be approaching, insisting ahead of his home Mexican GP that he remains fully motivated.

The Cadillac driver admitted just prior to Austin that family considerations could influence how long he stays in Formula 1, particularly as his children get older.

But speaking in Mexico City ahead of his 300th Grand Prix, Perez sounded committed to continuing.

"When I’m no longer motivated, giving 100 percent, or when a driver comes along who’s doing much better, then I’d say it’s time," said the 36-year-old.

"Until that happens, I want to end my career in the most successful way possible."

That suggests Perez is still planning to continue into 2027 despite renewed current uncertainty about Cadillac’s 2027 driver lineup.

The Mexican said racing at home for his 300th start will be particularly significant.

"It’s crazy to reach 300 races at home," he said. "It’s going to be a special weekend."

Perez also said the affection of Mexican fans played a major role in his decision to return to Formula 1 with Cadillac.

"What I missed most was the fans, all the affection they give me," he said. "They are a fundamental part of my return."

And despite Cadillac’s difficult debut season, Perez says he remains invested in building the team.

"We want to establish Cadillac as one of the top teams in Formula 1," he said.