Verstappen rules out father’s ’crazy’ Superkart hobby

Max Verstappen says there is no chance he will follow father Jos into Superkart racing.

Jos Verstappen has apparently become heavily involved in the 250cc machines, which can reach around 250kph and accelerate from 0-100kph in under three seconds.

When asked by Viaplay whether he might try one himself, Max was emphatic.

"No! They’re all crazy," said the Red Bull driver.

"I’ll come and see, but no. Absolutely not!"

He said the same principle applies to his father’s rallying.

"No, it’s too dangerous for me," Verstappen, a four-time world champion, added.

Verstappen nevertheless understands why Jos has thrown himself into the new project.

"If of course he does something, he has to do that right and go for the best material," he said.

"That’s how I know him, of course, and that’s how I became (myself) because of him. You always want the best material."