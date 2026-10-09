Perez backs Vowles over F1 cost-cap reform

Sergio Perez has backed James Vowles’ push to rethink Formula 1’s budget cap, arguing that the current system can actually make life harder for smaller teams.

The Cadillac driver said newer operations must spend more simply to build the systems and efficiency already established at the front.

"We’re a new and small team," said the Mexican.

"I think budget constraints hit smaller teams like ours much harder."

Perez compared that with his time at Red Bull.

"When I was driving for Red Bull, we were able to bring upgrades to practically every race," he explained.

"Budget limits were out of the question back then - everything was focused on speed, bringing everything possible, and seizing every opportunity to improve."

He said smaller teams often have to spend heavily on much more basic processes rather than pure performance.

"In a small team, due to less efficient processes and the fact that not all operating methods have yet been refined, much more money has to be spent," said Perez.

"Therefore, in reality, budget constraints don’t bring teams closer together. Instead, they create the huge gaps we now see in the field."

Vowles had argued that F1 has effectively become a "two-tier championship" and proposed linking extra spending capacity to championship position or points.