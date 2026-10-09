Hamilton says FIA, young drivers too cautious in rain

Lewis Hamilton says both the FIA and Formula 1’s younger generation have become too cautious about racing in wet conditions.

The Ferrari driver was speaking in Singapore just days after the chaotic race at Sepang, where heavy rain and delays again raised questions about modern wet-weather racing.

"Wet weather races aren’t the same as we used to have, for sure," the seven time world champion said.

"I do think the guys running the show are far more cautious but then again the young drivers coming in are more and more cautious."

"Us old-school drivers are like ’let’s get racing’, and more of the youngsters are like ’let’s not race’."

"So they’re getting two different bits of information, and they are super cautious as well."

Hamilton said he still enjoys the extra risk.

"That’s where we really get to test ourselves," said the 41-year-old.

"Is it more risky? Absolutely."

He pointed to Sepang, where he recovered to third after initially dropping to 18th on slick tyres in difficult conditions.

"It was wet, I was on slicks, but I love that challenge," said Hamilton.

"And that’s what racing is, where you have to drive by the seat of the pants, and that’s really where you can make the difference."