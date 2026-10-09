Alonso denies Dakar plan, reports insist deal is done

Fernando Alonso has denied reports that he will return to the Dakar Rally in 2027, despite Spanish media insisting the project is already arranged and testing will begin next week.

SoyMotor has reported that Alonso will drive a Prodrive-built car rebadged as an Aston Martin, with Marc Coma again alongside him as co-driver.

But at Singapore, Alonso flatly rejected the story.

"I read those rumours, but no, I don’t think it’s possible physically," he said.

"It’s nearly impossible to fit two demanding programs like a Formula 1 championship and Dakar."

Asked about other possible racing projects, Alonso was equally cautious.

"When I do the next challenge, I will announce it," he said, having announced a week ago at Sepang that some "surprises" would soon be revealed.

"It will not be a rumour."

"It will be myself doing it, and it will be because I think there is enough preparation and enough of a risk to take."

However, the Spanish reports remain adamant that preparations are already underway, with a first test scheduled for next week and Daniel Gratacos expected to engineer the car.

Aston Martin’s Mike Krack also sounded entirely comfortable with Alonso pursuing outside projects.

"Personally, I like it," he said in Singapore.

"It’s good for motorsport in general when drivers do that. I can’t say for sure what will happen with Fernando next year, but overall, it’s a very positive thing."

"This shows what kind of drivers they are, and it will keep me glued to the TV, like all of us."