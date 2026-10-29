Perez backs Bottas, admits Cadillac could oust him

Sergio Perez has backed Valtteri Bottas to remain alongside him at Cadillac in 2027, while admitting the decision is out of his hands.

Cadillac has now confirmed Perez on a multi-year extension through at least 2029, ending any uncertainty over the Mexican’s own future.

But Bottas remains under rising pressure after an uneven debut season for the new team.

"I’ve said it before," perez said in Mexico. "Valtteri is a fantastic driver, he has one of the best resumes in F1 today, he has a lot of experience, as much as I do."

"In the end, he has been far behind in some races, but I think we are working very well, we are contributing a lot to the team."

Perez suggested replacing Bottas would not necessarily solve Cadillac’s problems.

"I think it will be very difficult for whoever comes in to keep up with my pace," said the 36-year-old.

"If Valtteri has problems, I think it will be even more difficult, but ultimately it’s not my decision. I would love to continue with Valtteri. He has contributed a lot to the team."

Perez had already hinted before Cadillac’s announcement that a longer-term deal was coming.

"I’m motivated to continue and improve this project," he continued.

"I know that in just one more year I won’t be able to achieve what I want with Cadillac, and I’m motivated to continue for many more years."