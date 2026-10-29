Sainz, Alonso react to deadly Spain train crash

Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin have joined the tributes after Spain’s devastating high-speed train crash in Toledo province.

At least 68 people were killed and dozens injured when a Renfe AVE train struck a stationary Iryo service on Wednesday, derailing several carriages.

Sainz wrote in Spanish on X: "Very saddened by the news coming through about the terrible railway accident in Spain."

"All my love and support to the families of the victims and to everyone affected by this tragedy."

Alonso also posted in Spanish, saying: "Very affected by what happened this morning in Toledo."

"All my love and strength to the families and everyone affected. Thank you also to the emergency teams for their work. All my support."

Aston Martin added in Spanish: "From the whole team, our solidarity goes to all those affected by the train accident that occurred this morning in Toledo."

"Our support and thoughts are with them, their loved ones and the emergency services working in the area."

Meanwhile Ralf Schumacher was involved in a frightening aviation incident on Wednesday evening when a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Salzburg aborted its takeoff at high speed.

According to Bild, a tyre on the aircraft’s front landing gear burst while flight LH1264 was accelerating down the runway.

"We were already on the runway, at full speed, and then one of the two front tyres burst," Schumacher said on Instagram.

"Then, of course, there was an emergency stop here in Frankfurt at the airport."

The former Formula 1 driver said the braking was severe and the aircraft remained on the runway for around half an hour while emergency services attended.

"The braking was very hard," said the brother of F1 legend Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher nevertheless praised the crew and Lufthansa’s handling of the incident.

"The crew did a fantastic job. Everything was very, very good."

He was rebooked onto a later flight to Salzburg and joked that the main consequence was missing dinner.