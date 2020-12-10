Official: Hamilton will return to race in Abu Dhabi
As he tests negative for Covid-19
Search
The FIA, Formula 1 and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team can today confirm that Lewis Hamilton has returned a number of negative COVID-19 tests. He has completed his ten day quarantine in Bahrain and was free to leave the country according to the Bahraini health authority regulations. Lewis has now arrived in Abu Dhabi following confirmation from the authorities that he could do so and after quarantining has now received a further negative test result.
The FIA COVID-19 protocols remain clear and have not changed. A negative pre-test result is necessary to be given access to the Formula 1 Paddock as set out in Appendix S to the International Sporting Code and another negative test result no more than 24 hours following arrival is required. Lewis, having now tested negative in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi will be granted access to the Paddock.
Mercedes
add_circle Wolff ’curious’ to see Ocon’s next steps in F1
add_circle Abu Dhabi GP 2020 - GP preview - Mercedes
add_circle Hamilton holds 2021 teammate ’trump card’
add_circle F1 commentator doubts Russell conspiracy theory
More on Mercedes