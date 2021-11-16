Official: Giovinazzi to leave Alfa Romeo at the end of 2021

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN driver, Antonio Giovinazzi, will leave the team at the end of the 2021 Formula One championship, following three seasons with the Hinwil-based team.

The Martina Franca-born racer, the first Italian to compete in a full F1 season since 2011 when he lined up for the team on the Melbourne grid in 2019, has taken part in 59 races with the Swiss squad so far – including two for Sauber in 2017, when he made his debut in lieu of an injured Pascal Wehrlein.

A popular driver with team personnel and fans alike, Antonio has been an incredible professional throughout his experience with the team, contributing to its growth and giving 100% both on and off the track. He scored a best result of fifth in the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix and created some special moments, such as leading the race under the lights of Singapore in his debut season and hauling the car in Q3 several times this season.

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN wishes Antonio, a great team-mate and a fantastic person, the best for his future endeavours as he embarks on a new chapter of his career.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN: “Saying goodbye to a driver is never easy, especially so in the case of Antonio, who has been part of the team for so long. As we part ways, we will cherish the memories of the good times and learn lessons from the bad ones, knowing these moments all made us grow together as a team. We wish Antonio the best for his future after the 2021 season: before then, we still have three races to achieve some good results together and finish the year strongly.”