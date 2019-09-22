Official: Alfa Romeo’s German GP appeal rejected

The following hearing of the International Court of Appeal took place today in Paris:

Case ICA-2019-06: Appeal lodged by Alfa Romeo Racing against Decision No. 56 dated 28 July 2019 of the Stewards of the 2019 German Grand Prix counting towards the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Case ICA-2019-07: Appeal lodged by Alfa Romeo Racing against Decision No. 57 dated 28 July 2019 of the Stewards of the 2019 German Grand Prix counting towards the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship.

On 28 July 2019, the Stewards appointed for the German Grand Prix found that car No. 7 (driver Kimi Räikkönen) and car No. 99 (driver Antonio Giovinazzi) were in breach of Article 27.1 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, which provides that “the driver must drive the car alone and unaided” (the torque in the clutch at the start of the race did not match the torque demand as the drivers released the clutch within the specified 70-millisecond maximum period). The Stewards therefore decided to impose a 10-second stop-and-go penalty on both of the drivers (converted to a 30-second time penalty, as this was applied after the race).

On 31 July 2019, Alfa Romeo Racing decided to appeal Decisions No. 56 and 57 taken by the Stewards during the Formula One German Grand Prix.

Decision of the International Court of Appeal

The Court, after having heard the parties and examined their submissions, decided:

To declare the appeals not admissible;

To order the competent Sporting Authority to draw, as appropriate, the consequences of this ruling.

The International Court of Appeal was presided over by Mr Philippe ROBERTI DE WINGHE (Belgium), and included Mr Harry DUIJM (Netherlands), Mr Ulrich HAAS (Germany), Mr David MILES (Australia) and Mr Erich SEDELMAYER (Austria).