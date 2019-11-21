Abu Dhabi GP || December 1 || 17h10 (Local time)

Ocon to test Renault in Abu Dhabi

He will officially join Renault on Monday 2nd December

By GMM

21 November 2019 - 08:18
Esteban Ocon has received his wish of getting an early start to his Renault career.

The Mercedes reserve driver said in Brazil that he hopes Mercedes lets him carry out the post-race Abu Dhabi test with Renault.

"I hope I can do the test in Abu Dhabi, but the two teams will have to decide if that is possible," he said.

Ocon, whose racing career was interrupted when he lost his Force India seat at the end of 2018, has now received his wish.

"Esteban Ocon will officially join Renault on Monday 2nd December and will take part in both test days at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on 3rd and 4th December," Renault announced.

