Ocon denies violence as Haas ousts departing driver

Esteban Ocon has been abruptly dropped by Haas for the remainder of the Mexican GP weekend after an extraordinary breakdown in his relationship with the team.

Haas announced on Saturday morning that reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa would replace Ocon for FP3, qualifying and Sunday’s race, giving the 32-year-old Toyota WEC driver his Formula 1 debut.

"No further statements will be made at this time," the team said, failing to explain what happened in the media statement.

Hirakawa qualified only 18th, a second behind Oliver Bearman.

The drama followed obvious tension during Friday practice, when Ocon argued with race engineer Laura Mueller after Haas switched his planned high-fuel run from soft to medium tyres.

"No, no! I want to do soft," Ocon protested.

"It is my turn this weekend, come on."

But the situation appears to have escalated afterwards.

L’Equipe reported that a Friday evening meeting between Ocon and team boss Ayao Komatsu "ended abruptly, perhaps even physically".

Ocon then issued a formal statement categorically denying any violence.

"Whilst I acknowledge that this took place, I categorically reject any reports or allegations suggesting that any form of physical violence was used to resolve any differences of any nature," the Frenchman insisted.

"I strongly condemn violence in all its forms."

Komatsu confirmed only that Ocon was not ill and refused to explain the decision.

"I can’t tell you much, but at least I can tell you that he’s not ill."

When asked whether the radio dispute had caused the split, he said: "No, I’m sorry, but I can’t go into any details."

The situation also leaves Haas with an immediate problem for Brazil next weekend because Hirakawa is due to contest the WEC finale, with speculation already linking Ocon’s full-time 2027 replacement Rafael Camara or Jack Doohan to the seat.

Former F1 driver Olivier Panis reacted angrily.

"Firing Esteban Ocon, a talented, consistent driver and Grand Prix winner, is a real disgrace," Auto Hebdo quotes him as saying.

"They’re sacrificing sporting merit for political and commercial reasons."

Ocon, meanwhile, is being linked with an Aston Martin reserve role for 2027.