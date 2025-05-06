Oakes resigns as Alpine F1 boss in shock move

BWT Alpine Formula One Team announces that Oliver Oakes has resigned from his role as Team Principal.

The team has accepted his resignation with immediate effect.

As of today, Flavio Briatore will continue as Executive Advisor and will also be covering the duties previously performed by Oliver Oakes.

The team would like to thank Oliver for his efforts since he joined last summer and for his contribution in helping the team secure sixth place in the 2024 Constructors’ Championship.

The team will not be making any further comment.