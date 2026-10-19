Norris jokes about avoiding media in Austin

Lando Norris has joked that part of his plan for Austin is to avoid the media.

The comment came during a Twitch stream after a run of increasingly prickly exchanges with reporters, including his sarcastic responses after the Singapore Sprint clash with Oscar Piastri.

"If you really wanna know, it’s not to speak to media," Norris said when asked about his approach to the United States GP this weekend.

"Qualify on pole and stay away from all other cars."

When the questioner replied that "the pole bit might be a bit hard", Norris visibly cringed before answering: "Yeah."

The exchange was clearly light-hearted, but it also comes after Norris attracted attention off-track in Singapore, where footage from a nightclub showed him jokingly pointing to Oliver Bearman when asked to identify "the best F1 driver" before asking: "Where’s Lance? Where’s Lance?"

That was widely interpreted as a sarcastic dig at Lance Stroll, adding to the scrutiny around Norris’ increasingly sharp public persona.