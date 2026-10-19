Lawyer open to settlement in Antonelli case

Giovanni Minardi’s lawyers say they remain open to a settlement with Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes, even as they argue their legal case is strong.

The dispute centres on Minardi’s claim that Antonelli unlawfully terminated a management agreement that would have entitled his former manager to a percentage of all earnings through 2028.

Mattia Grassani, Minardi’s lawyer, told ANSA that the latest court order requiring Mercedes and Antonelli to produce contracts and payment records could help establish the value of those claimed rights.

"Thanks to the orderly presentation of these numbers, we will be able to obtain an order of magnitude of the manager’s accrued rights," he said.

"And if a serious conciliation were to be proposed, we, based on this information currently being acquired, will be able to take a clear and precise position."

But Grassani also said Minardi remains confident in the underlying case.

"We are confident, however, that Giovanni Minardi’s arguments will be upheld by the Court because, in our opinion, the driver’s breach of contract is evident from the documents submitted," he insisted.

LaPresse reports that the Bologna court has ordered Mercedes and Antonelli to submit a broad set of documentation by November 6, including contracts between the team and driver and records of payments made by Mercedes.

"This is an important step towards establishing the truth," Grassani continued.

He said the documents would allow Minardi to establish "what agreements were reached between the team and the driver, and the total amount of fees and remuneration paid".

Minardi is seeking between 10 and 20 percent of Antonelli’s earnings received, and still to be received, up to 2028.

The next hearing is scheduled for November 19.