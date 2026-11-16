McLaren brings more upgrades to Vegas

McLaren is continuing to develop its 2026 Formula 1 car even as most rivals have effectively ended their upgrade programs to concentrate on next season.

Lando Norris won the Brazilian GP with new parts fitted to his McLaren, and team boss Andrea Stella has confirmed another round of updates for this weekend’s Las Vegas race.

The decision comes unusually late in the season, with just three races remaining and most teams now focusing their development resources on 2027.

"After the upgrades in Hungary, it was positive to see that we could compete for the win," Stella said.

"Actually, we should have won in Madrid as well. Then other teams introduced new parts too, causing us to lose that position again."

McLaren responded with another development package for Interlagos, where Norris returned to the top step of the podium in difficult conditions.

"With these upgrades, we can fight for the win again, although conditions naturally play a role," Stella explained.

"We are adding even more new parts in Las Vegas. It gives confidence in McLaren’s development that we are actually seeing our efforts reflected in the performance on the track."