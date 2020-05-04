No sim racing for Ricciardo
"I feel that the training is more productive"
Daniel Ricciardo has described the chances he will join in the new trend among real racing drivers to go wheel-to-wheel in the virtual world as "slim".
A heated controversy has broken out between Indycar and F1 fans after Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud was accused of deliberately taking out Lando Norris in a recent race.
Even quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel has joined a plethora of other real-life stars in the online world, but Ricciardo said the chances he will follow suit are "slim".
"I just know with my competitive nature that if I got one, I’m going to be spending hours on it a day," the Renault driver, who is sitting out the corona crisis on his farm in Western Australia, told The New Daily.
"And before you know it, I’m missing training sessions and I feel that the training is more productive."
