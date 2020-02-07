Australian GP || March 15 || 16h10 (Local time)

’No signs’ Mercedes will quit F1 - Brawn

7 February 2020 - 09:21
Ross Brawn says he sees "no signs" that Mercedes is on the cusp of pulling out of Formula 1 as a works team.

Before becoming F1’s sporting boss, Brawn was instrumental in the formation of the works Mercedes team when he sold the Brackley based outfit ten years ago.

So when asked about speculation the Daimler board is about to withdraw its support of the works team, Brawn said: "I see no signs of that.

"They get a lot more in return for the amount they spend."

In fact, Brawn said Mercedes’ motivation to stay in Formula 1 should only grow now that the budget cap is arriving for 2021.

"They’re going to know now what they’re going to spend," said the Briton.

"The message that came through from people of the world like Ola Kallenius was that they want cost control and certainty about what they need to spend in Formula 1."

