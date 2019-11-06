’No room’ for Ricciardo if Renault quits F1 - Marko

There is "no room" for Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull-Honda in the event that Renault decides to quit Formula 1 at the end of the season.

That is the news from Red Bull’s notorious driver manager Dr Helmut Marko.

At the end of last year, Red Bull was surprised and disappointed when Ricciardo left for the works Renault team.

But now, amid Renault’s on and off-track scandals, the loss of engine customers Red Bull and McLaren, and poor results, the publication F1-Insider is reporting rumours that the French marque could quit F1 altogether.

Correspondent Ralf Bach claims that Renault’s new CEO Clotilde Delbos is no supporter of Formula 1. Reportedly, the issue of Renault’s potential departure was discussed in Austin by the FIA and Liberty Media.

If Renault does quit, Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon would be left at the eleventh hour without race seats for 2020.

But Marko says Ricciardo will not be welcomed back to Red Bull.

"Our drivers are fixed. There is no room," he said.

Marko also ruled out accommodating Ricciardo with a third car in 2020.

"That was not discussed," he said, "but who should pay for it?

"I would assume that the team would be immediately taken over by someone else," added Marko, referring to Enstone based Renault.