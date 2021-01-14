’No regrets’ about not signing Hamilton - Binotto

Ferrari has no "regret" after failing to make a serious bid to snap up Lewis Hamilton for 2021.

That is the claim of the Maranello team’s boss Mattia Binotto, as reports about difficult contract negotiations between the seven time world champion and Mercedes persist.

Technically, 36-year-old Hamilton is a free agent for 2021, but Ferrari is already committed to racing into the new season with Carlos Sainz alongside incumbent Charles Leclerc.

"I don’t think we will regret the choice not to try to take Hamilton," Binotto told Sky.

"At the end of the day, decisions are made that are considered the most correct," he explained. "I think Charles is very talented, we have invested a lot as Ferrari into him, and with the right car I’m pretty sure he can challenge Hamilton.

"We have made our choices and believe that he and Sainz make a very good and strong pair. So I don’t think we will have any regrets of any kind," said Binotto.

"Although they are young they have good experience in F1, so I am very happy about the choice."