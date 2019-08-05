’No reason’ to change Ferrari drivers - Binotto

Mattia Binotto says Ferrari will head into 2020 with an unchanged driver lineup.

There has been high speculation about the future of Sebastian Vettel, with the latest theory being that he could return to Red Bull next year.

Indeed, German Vettel gives himself just five out of ten for his first half of the season.

"Five. Not happy with the first half," he said.

But for team boss Binotto, that is no reason to not honour Vettel’s 2020 contract.

"We have a couple of high-level drivers and I see no reason why we have to change anything," he is quoted by Spain’s Marca.

"Both have a contract and there is no doubt that Vettel will be with us in 2020."

Binotto also commented on Charles Leclerc, who had a strong start to his first Ferrari season but also made some mistakes.

"Charles is in his first year with Ferrari and there is a lot of pressure," he said. "He has made some mistakes but he is all about learning and not repeating them."