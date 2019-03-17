21 February 2019
No date set for Lauda’s F1 return - son
"He wants to return to normal life as soon as possible"
Niki Lauda will return to F1 when he is ready.
That is the news from the F1 legend’s son Mathias. Earlier, Lauda - who turns 70 on Friday - targeted his return to the paddock from a lung transplant for the Barcelona tests.
But he is not yet strong enough even to travel to Australia for the season opener.
However, Mathias Lauda told DPA news agency: "He is fighting like a lion.
"He wants to return to normal life as soon as possible."
But Mathias said his father no longer has a particular return date in his diary.
"There is no time limit, what is important is that his body returns to his old strength," he insisted.
Mathias admitted that a return for the start of the 2019 season is too soon, but "wait and see".
