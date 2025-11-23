Red Bull hit by fresh Verstappen team exits

Max Verstappen’s trusted inner crew has taken another major hit, with De Telegraaf and De Limburger reporting that three more members of his engineering team are leaving Red Bull.

It leaves only race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, who joined the quadruple world champion on the top step of the podium in Las Vegas, in place for 2026.

Control systems engineer Michael Manning, performance engineer Tom Hart, and engine engineer David Mart have all informed the team of their exits, the report said.

Mart is heading to Audi, joining former Red Bull figures Jonathan Wheatley, Lee Stevenson and soon Matt Caller. Hart has accepted a senior role at Williams, a move described internally as a surprise.

Only Lambiase now remains from Verstappen’s original four-man core.

Red Bull has already lost Adrian Newey, Christian Horner and Wheatley, while strategist Will Courtenay is joining McLaren and multiple senior communications staff have departed.

The team will need to rebuild Verstappen’s entire support structure ahead of the 2026 reset - something that is being done now, De Telegraaf claimed.

Meanwhile, speaking to Viaplay, Ford motorsport chief Mark Rushbrook said he is delighted Verstappen is staying on for Red Bull-Ford’s first full F1 engine - and would "love to see Max in a Ford" in GT racing from 2026 onward.

Rushbrook said the four-time world champion impressed him immediately. "We already knew he was an incredible driver, but what he does outside the car is just as impressive.

"Max is a true racer, whatever he drives. We’re very happy he wants to continue with Red Bull and we’re looking forward to the cooperation."