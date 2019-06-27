Belgian GP || September 1 || 15h10 (Local time)

Monza even worse for Honda than Spa - Verstappen

"This circuit is already hard on the engine"

1 September 2019 - 12:28
Max Verstappen has admitted that Monza next week will be another difficult weekend for Red Bull.

Despite riding a crest of form prior to the August break, the Dutchman is just fifth on the Spa grid - and over a full second off pole.

"During the vacation I already realised that things would be different here," he said at Spa.

Verstappen has not been able to use the full power of his engine in Belgium, but he also admitted that the Honda is not a match for the top power units.

"This circuit is already hard on the engine - you can see that from all the broken ones," he told Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.

"Then if you can’t drive at full power, it’s only worse. But I just have to accept that this circuit is not one we can handle too well. And it definitely won’t get better at Monza," Verstappen added.

