Mexico GP promoter worried about post-Perez future

By GMM 10 February 2025 - 13:26





The promoter of the Mexican GP is confident the event can survive even without local hero Sergio Perez in Formula 1 - but nonetheless worried about being offered a contract extension.

The race weekend in Mexico City has been a notable celebration of Perez with a true party atmosphere since it returned to the calendar back in 2015.

However, the current contract expires this year - the first time Perez, 35, is not on the grid after he was ousted by Red Bull.

Some months ago, Alejandro Soberon, CEO of the race promoter CIE, said he was confident the Mexican GP would continue to succeed even without Perez.

"It’s all about the right marketing," he said. "It’s much better to have a local hero, but if you don’t have that, the fans will still find a hero to follow."

However, with Perez’s absence now set in stone, Soberon is sounding more concerned.

"As the organisers, we are very concerned about Sergio’s absence from the grid and are trying to find a way to extend the contract with Formula 1," he said.

"We are now able to give the audience a much better show than we did five years ago, so I think the competition between the drivers and the other bright colours of our show will be enough to keep the audience interested."