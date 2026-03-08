Mercedes ’on another planet’ as rivals scramble

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur summed up the Melbourne paddock’s mood on Sunday morning with three words: Mercedes were "on another planet" in qualifying, and almost nobody believes Toto Wolff’s insistence that there was no sandbagging involved in the winter.

The numbers were stark. Polesitter George Russell led a Mercedes one-two, with the first non-Mercedes car - Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar - a full eight tenths of a second adrift.

In modern Formula 1, that is a chasm.

Charles Leclerc admitted the gap left him questioning his own data. "When we talked about it on Friday, I said the gap was around half a second. Now it’s eight tenths, so definitely more than I expected," he said. "That was really crazy, especially in George’s last lap.

"I looked at the data for the first time and had to reload it because I thought something was wrong with what I was seeing. I really couldn’t believe my eyes - so it’s really very, very impressive."

He also revisited Mercedes’ winter performance. "I think they did a lot more sandbagging than everyone in the paddock thought. I don’t even know if they were driving at full power in qualifying. Maybe they held back a bit, because in training they were insane."

Sky Deutschland’s Timo Glock was equally blunt about Sunday’s prospects. "It will be a walk in the park for Mercedes at the front."

Lewis Hamilton, now at Ferrari, was less impressed - and pointed the finger at the FIA. "Mercedes’ power unit is, well... I don’t know... something’s off there," he said. "I don’t quite understand it.

"They didn’t show in the tests that they could be that much faster, and now they’ve suddenly found this extra power. We need to understand what it is. I hope it’s not that compression ratio thing. Hopefully it’s pure power and we just need to get better."

He continued: "But if it’s the compression issue, then I’m disappointed that the FIA allowed it, as it’s not in accordance with the regulations."

Hamilton acknowledged that even a seven-race advantage would be damaging. "Then the season’s over. Well, not over, but you lose a lot of points in seven races if you’re a second slower in qualifying."

Leclerc added a telling detail. "They’re faster than the McLarens on the straights, which is very unusual."

Russell, for his part, deflected the sandbagging accusation. "I think it wasn’t a case of sandbagging. I think it was more a case of some of the other teams showing more than we would have expected in winter testing.

"I think we’ve got a really great engine beneath us. However, I think we’ve also got a really amazing car beneath us, and I think that probably hasn’t been highlighted enough in the press these past few weeks."

Wolff himself was cautious about comparing the new situation in 2026 with 2014 - when Mercedes began that regulatory cycle with a huge engine advantage.

"I don’t want to get too carried away and compare it to 2014," he said. "We’ve started with speed, the car is handling very well and it gives the drivers confidence. We have to go out tomorrow - we don’t know how that energy management will be in the race, so we have to stay calm for now.

"This difference of six or seven tenths is a surprise to us, but we’ll take it."

DAZN technical analyst and former F1 engineer Toni Cuquerella dismissed suggestions that Mercedes were running superior software compared to their customer teams, pointing to a simpler explanation. "They’ve done a good job on the chassis as well," he said, noting that supplying a deliberately inferior engine to customers "is illegal and heavily prosecuted."

McLaren’s Andrea Stella said his team are already studying Russell’s lap in detail. "We’ve discussed what we’re doing differently than what we saw in Russell’s lap. I think we understand this better now.

"We first needed a qualification with the same power source and the same conditions, to get a good reference for what is achievable. This has nothing to do with hardware, but with understanding the hardware and determining how to get the most out of it."

Red Bull, meanwhile, are refusing to concede the fight so early. Team principal Laurent Mekies said Verstappen had suffered an energy management problem in qualifying, and without it "he would have been about three-tenths of a second behind the fastest Mercedes."

Technical director Pierre Wache added: "The battle isn’t over yet. The deficit is surmountable."