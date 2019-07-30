4 August 2019
Mercedes ’must take Verstappen seriously’ - Wolff
"We are also not writing off Ferrari"
Search
Max Verstappen is a genuine contender for the 2019 world championship.
That is the view of Toto Wolff, after Red Bull driver Verstappen in Hungary added his first ever pole to his run of impressive recent form.
Verstappen is 63 points behind championship leader Lewis Hamilton.
"There are still 260 points available for a driver, so the mathematics tells us that we must take Max seriously," Mercedes team boss Wolff said.
"We are also not writing off Ferrari. We must increase the pressure in order to stay ahead."
Earlier, Ferrari was Mercedes’ biggest rival for the title. But Wolff now acknowledges that Red Bull is riding a wave.
"Red Bull has always had one of the best chassis, and Honda has made a big leap forward," he said.
Mercedes
3 August 2019
add_circle Two drivers in running for 2020 seat - Wolff
2 August 2019
add_circle Russell admits 2020 Mercedes seat ’unlikely’
31 July 2019
add_circle Ocon hopes for 2020 ’answers’ during August break
30 July 2019
add_circle Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix confirms new board members
More on Mercedes
Formula 1 news
4 August 2019
add_circle Red Bull, Ferrari say no to Alonso for 2020
4 August 2019
add_circle Hulkenberg unhappy with Renault ’situation’
4 August 2019
add_circle Verstappen talks not about 2020 seat - Wolff
4 August 2019
add_circle FIA asks teams, drivers, about F1 penalties
4 August 2019