Melbourne reassured as F1 scrambles amid widening war

Australian GP chief Travis Auld has moved to calm fears about the season opener as the escalating Iran conflict continues to disrupt global aviation.

US President Donald Trump has warned the war could last "four to five weeks" - but potentially "far longer" - raising fresh uncertainty over Formula 1’s Middle East rounds.

Despite widespread flight chaos after Iranian missile strikes led to airspace closures in Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE and parts of Saudi Arabia, Auld insists Melbourne is secure for this weekend’s event.

"F1 are experts at moving people around the world," he said. "They’ve quickly rescheduled flights. I’m told everyone’s now locked in and arriving within the required timeframes.

"The drivers will be here, the engineers will be here, the team principals will be here - they’re the ones that have been prioritised."

Cargo is not an issue. According to organisers, all containers were shipped directly to Australia following Bahrain testing and are already positioned at Albert Park’s main straight, with garages being assembled as planned ahead of Friday practice.

However, the human logistics effort has been enormous.

Hundreds of F1 personnel were stranded in Bahrain and Europe as Gulf airspace shut down. Many had originally booked travel through Dubai, Doha or Abu Dhabi - major hubs now affected by restrictions.

Formula 1 management has reportedly chartered three dedicated flights to transport approximately 400 key paddock staff to Australia, similar to contingency measures used during the 2020 pandemic. Alternative routes via Singapore, Hong Kong and even the United States have seen heavy demand and soaring prices.

While Melbourne appears safe, attention is already turning to April’s Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem issued a formal statement.

"As President of the FIA, my thoughts are with all those affected by the recent events in the Middle East," he said. "We are in close contact with our Member Clubs, championship promoters and teams as we monitor developments carefully and responsibly.

"Safety and wellbeing will guide our decisions."

Behind the scenes, contingency planning is understood to be underway.

Sources suggest reserve circuits - including Imola, Portimao and Paul Ricard - are being evaluated should Gulf races become untenable.

The model would mirror pandemic-era replacements, though freight logistics mean any decision would need to be taken swiftly.