Berger uneasy as F1 enters ’Formula E on steroids’ era

Formula 1 legend Gerhard Berger admits the 2026 rules feel less like evolution - and more like a farewell to classic motorsport.

"Up until now, the parameters were similar to those in my day," the ten-time grand prix winner told Salzburger Nachrichten. "But this is such a quantum leap that I’m struggling to follow it."

The 66-year-old is particularly uncomfortable with the heavy emphasis on electrical deployment and energy harvesting - a direction that has prompted some current drivers, notably Max Verstappen, to liken the cars to "Formula E on steroids".

"Now, with all these electrical issues surrounding the combustion engine, where you have to lift off the accelerator earlier to get more power for the next straight - I’m really struggling with that," Berger admitted. "Something inside me is rebelling against it.

"It’s not that I couldn’t deal with it. But if lifting off the gas earlier is rewarded, I have a hard time with that. It contradicts my love for classic motorsport."

Berger also criticised what he sees as increasing over-regulation.

"Decisions are made at tables where people sit who don’t really have the spirit for motorsport," he said.

Still, he stopped short of condemning the new era outright.

"I’m happy to be surprised," Berger added. "Whoever won in my time would win today - and vice versa."

Former Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko echoed his fellow Austrian’s concerns about how the racing will look under the new rules.

"Some criticise the fact that this is no longer classic racing, where you squeeze out all the speed and try to take every corner as quickly as possible," he told Kleine Zeitung. "Now you have to think about the entire lap, not just the next corner.

"Clearly, this is no longer Formula 1 in the original sense."

Former F1 driver and pundit Christian Danner was even more blunt.

"The way the regulations are written is complete nonsense," he said. "Personally, I would prefer it much simpler, but we have to make do with what we have."

Danner noted that Verstappen is one of the few drivers willing to criticise openly.

"It’s good that Max is being so open about his opinions, because he’s one of the few who can afford to do that," he said, while also acknowledging F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali’s position.

"I also understand Stefano Domenicali, because Formula 1’s business model depends on the championship continuing to run successfully, so he’s trying to restore calm: ’Everything is fine, we’re in complete control of the situation.’"