Aston ’formation lap only’ rumours swirl amid battery fears

Aston Martin could take the extraordinary step of completing only the formation lap at the Australian Grand Prix before retiring both cars, amid deepening concerns about its new Honda power unit.

Italian reports claim the Silverstone-based team has even discussed not starting the race at all, although contractual obligations and fines would likely prevent a total withdrawal.

Instead, one scenario under consideration is that Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll would take part in the weekend, qualify within the minimum requirement, start Sunday’s race - and then immediately pit after the formation lap or after just a handful of laps.

The drastic idea underlines the severity of the crisis.

Honda Racing Corporation CEO Ikuo Takeishi admitted last week that the problem detected in Bahrain was serious.

"During testing, we detected unusual vibrations," he said. "I believe the main cause was that these vibrations led to damage to the battery system.

"We stopped the car because we felt it shouldn’t continue driving in that condition. It wasn’t that an accident was imminent, but it was dangerous."

Honda suspects multiple components within the power unit and chassis are interacting to create the vibration, making a quick fix difficult.

"If it were something like the transmission or the motor alone, it would be simpler," Takeishi said. "But I suspect several components are interacting. We may have stumbled upon a rather tricky situation."

The issue is compounded by spare parts shortages following repeated failures in Bahrain, where Aston Martin completed fewer than 400 laps across six test days.

Reports from Italy suggest Honda’s parts production has struggled to keep pace, meaning every kilometre in Melbourne could increase the risk of further damage - especially with the Chinese Grand Prix following just one week later.

Team principal Adrian Newey reportedly addressed staff at Silverstone this week in a sober meeting, warning there was "no reason to celebrate" and that recovery could take "five to six months".

"I have a plan and I will get you out of here," he is quoted as telling employees.

Newey and senior engineer Andy Cowell are understood to have travelled to Japan to work directly with Honda in Sakura, where vibration testing is ongoing using a full monocoque rig.

The crisis unfolds against the backdrop of broader Middle East instability, with a refinery operated by Aramco - a major Aston Martin sponsor and global fuel partner - briefly catching fire amid regional tensions, although Saudi authorities say operations have resumed.

For now, Aston Martin insists it will line up in Melbourne.