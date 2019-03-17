12 February 2019
McLaren F1 confirms Seidl start date
"Andreas is able to join the team on 1 May"
McLaren Racing has today confirmed that Andreas Seidl, recently appointed as Managing Director, McLaren F1, will begin work on 1 May 2019.
Zak Brown, Chief Executive, McLaren Racing, commented:
"We’re delighted that Andreas is able to join the team on 1 May. This enables us to continue the momentum of our recovery plan and we’re looking forward to welcoming him to McLaren.”
