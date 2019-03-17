GP d'Australie : LE 17/03 à 07h10
EN FR

McLaren F1 confirms Seidl start date

"Andreas is able to join the team on 1 May"

Search

By Olivier Ferret

12 February 2019 - 12:18

McLaren Racing has today confirmed that Andreas Seidl, recently appointed as Managing Director, McLaren F1, will begin work on 1 May 2019.

Zak Brown, Chief Executive, McLaren Racing, commented:

"We’re delighted that Andreas is able to join the team on 1 May. This enables us to continue the momentum of our recovery plan and we’re looking forward to welcoming him to McLaren.”

keyboard_arrow_left

Mosley supports Halo, budget cap

Renault F1 Team unveils the RS19 and its 2019 team colours

keyboard_arrow_right

McLaren

More on McLaren

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less