McLaren F1 announce multi-year contract extension with Piastri

“I’m excited to fight for the big prizes as a McLaren driver"

By Franck Drui 12 March 2025 - 01:00

McLaren Formula 1 Team today announced a multi-year extension of its winning partnership with Oscar Piastri. The Australian driver will continue in papaya for the long term.

Oscar joined the team in 2023 on a multi-year deal, which was quickly extended later that year to run until 2026.

Oscar has continually impressed throughout his remarkable motorsport career, quickly rising through the junior ranks as the FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 Champion, before winning a Sprint race in his rookie season with McLaren, also finishing on the podium in Japan and Qatar.

In 2024, the 23-year-old Australian won the Hungarian and Azerbaijan Grands Prix, also achieving podiums in Monaco, Austria, Belgium, Monza, Singapore and Qatar as well as a Sprint win in Qatar. He was the only driver to complete every racing lap of the 2024 season, finishing fourth in the Drivers’ Championship standings in just his second year in Formula 1. These results were a vital factor in the team’s FIA Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship win.

Today’s announcement, alongside the multi-year contract extensions of CEO Zak Brown, Team Principal Andrea Stella, driver Lando Norris and other senior team members reaffirms the long-term stability of the McLaren F1 Team in its pursuit of further World Championships.

Oscar Piastri, Driver, McLaren F1, said:

“It’s a great feeling knowing that I’m part of McLaren’s long-term vision. The team had the belief in me when we signed in 2022, and the journey we’ve gone on over the past two seasons to help return McLaren to the very top of the sport has been incredible.

“There are so many talented and special people working at MTC who have helped me to become a Formula 1 race winner very early in my career. Therefore, I’m very proud to be continuing to represent this legendary team for many years to come.

“I’m excited to fight for the big prizes as a McLaren driver and after last year’s fantastic achievements, it has made me even hungrier to stay at the sharp end.”

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said:

“It’s fantastic to confirm Oscar’s extension with McLaren. Not only is he an incredibly talented driver, but his work ethic and cultural fit within the team made it a no-brainer to extend his time in papaya.

“We’ve got the best driver line-up on the grid, and in the past two seasons, we’ve seen how much of an asset to the team Oscar is both on and off track. He was absolutely fundamental in adding to our legacy with the 2024 Constructors’ Championship last season, so we’re all excited to see what we can do in the years to come as we continue to fight for World Championships together.”

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1, said:

“Further extending our partnership with Oscar is a symbol of our belief and trust in him as a driver, as well as a reflection of our shared ambition to continue in our fight for Championships together.

“It has been a pleasure working with Oscar throughout the past two seasons and he has continued to prove how impressive he is in terms of his talent, determination and work ethic as a driver and his contribution to our team and culture as a person.

“Alongside Lando, we have what we need locked in for the long term to keep pushing forward. I look forward to continuing to watch Oscar grow and develop as a driver and know that many successes lie ahead for him.”