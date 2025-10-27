Verstappen trims deficit as rivals rage over FIA

Max Verstappen’s podium in Mexico keep his title hopes alive - and even though Lando Norris took the championship lead, the Dutchman actually reduced his overall deficit to 36 points.

"To be fighting for P2 after everything that happened in the first few laps is still a strong result," the quadruple world champion said.

"I lost 10 points to Lando, but this weekend didn’t go perfectly. That’s the answer - you need perfect weekends to win."

He admitted Red Bull still lacks consistency, despite its recent surge in form.

"It shows we’re not quick in every scenario, and that’s what we need to understand better," said Verstappen.

The race was not without controversy. George Russell accused the FIA of "punishing those who drive properly" - after Verstappen cut across the grass at Turn 3 without a penalty. It prompted murmurs that officials are keeping the title fight artificially close.

However, Dr Helmut Marko pointed out that a controversial FIA call, halting Verstappen’s late race charge at Charles Leclerc with the virtual safety car - because Carlos Sainz’s Williams had spun off.

"We were all 100 percent convinced that Max could still manage second place," said the Red Bull consultant. "But then Sainz made a belated farewell gift to Ferrari."

Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies also brushed off the criticism of pro-Verstappen bias. "Well, you’re talking about George," he smiled to Canal Plus, referring to earlier tension between Verstappen and the Briton.

Yet others joined the chorus of frustration. Ferrari’s Frederic Vasseur was angry at Lewis Hamilton’s penalty: "Max skipped the chicane at Turn 3, didn’t get a penalty, and we get ten seconds."

Fernando Alonso agreed that the FIA sometimes "looks the other way" in certain situations.

For Verstappen, though, the championship equation is simple. "It’s a big gap," he told Viaplay. "We have to win every race from now on - otherwise it’s not going to happen."

For his part, Marko remains upbeat. "Overall, we’re still competitive at all circuits," he told Servus TV.

"We didn’t find the optimal setup here. But Brazil has a sprint race and often rain - we’re optimistic."