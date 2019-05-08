’Mature’ Kvyat tipped for top team return

Daniil Kvyat could return to the front of the grid in the future.

That is the view of Alexey Titov, the head of the Russian GP promoter Rosgonki.

He said Kvyat is now back in top form after a tumultuous period in his career, which involved getting dropped from the Red Bull programme altogether.

"Daniil’s career is very interesting," Titov told the Izvestia news agency.

"What is certain is that he has now matured. He has managed to overcome his inner demons and now goes from race to race with a cool head.

"The Toro Rosso car this year is very capable and Daniil is a very talented athlete. When he gets a little luck on his side, I think he will surprise absolutely everyone."

That surprise, Titov said, could be a return to a top F1 team.

"Definitely," he agreed.

"Last year, when Daniil was a Ferrari development driver, everyone said he would not get the chance to return as a race driver.

"But only a year has passed and he is again there. The big question now is the results he can show this year.

"From that point of view, Formula 1 has always been a transparent sport. There is a result, and there is a movement forward. And vice versa," Titov added.