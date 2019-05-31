Latifi targeting ’Super Licence’ for 2020

Nicholas Latifi has played down suggestions he is now on the cusp of a F1 race seat.

The 23-year-old, whose father Michael co-owns McLaren, is the test driver at Williams this year.

He tested in Bahrain and Barcelona but this weekend in his native Canada, Latifi will take over Robert Kubica’s car in Friday practice.

Last month, Le Journal de Montreal said Latifi was first in line should Williams decide to oust Kubica, the struggling Pole, altogether.

Latifi played that down, and now ahead of the Canadian GP he says: "First and foremost I have to focus on Formula 2."

So far, he is doing that well, leading the F1 feeder series. It is likely he will obtain the credential he needs to race in 2020 by finishing in the top five.

"I don’t yet have my Super Licence that I need to race in F1," Latifi said. "My goal has not changed. I want to be there as soon as possible."

Latifi will be back in the Williams at Paul Ricard, that time replacing George Russell on Friday.