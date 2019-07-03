5 July 2019
Marko gives Gasly until summer break to improve
"Gasly has to improve, especially when overtaking"
Search
Pierre Gasly has until the summer break to up his game at Red Bull.
Since stepping up from Toro Rosso to replace Daniel Ricciardo, the Frenchman has struggled alongside the on-form Max Verstappen in the sister car.
In Austria, for instance, Verstappen won while Gasly was a lap down and seventh.
"That can be partly explained by the fact that we had a new front wing, which was a big step, but unfortunately we had only one left for the race and Max got it," Red Bull driver manager Dr Helmut Marko told Auto Bild.
"Nevertheless, Gasly has to improve, especially when overtaking. He has to deliver by the summer break, but I’m sure we’ll get him there," he added.
Red Bull
5 July 2019
add_circle Marko ’not worried’ about Verstappen exit clause
5 July 2019
add_circle Marko gives Gasly until summer break to improve
4 July 2019
add_circle Verstappen still has ’a year to go’ - Marko
3 July 2019
add_circle ’Currently no intention’ of Gasly axe - Horner
More on Red Bull
Formula 1 news
5 July 2019
add_circle Vettel has ’special relationship’ with Red Bull
5 July 2019
add_circle Budkowski admits Renault ’below our potential’
5 July 2019
add_circle Massa slams Rio’s Brazil GP plans
5 July 2019
add_circle Less data would make F1 better - Raikkonen
5 July 2019