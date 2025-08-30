Marko delays Tsunoda call as Palou keeps door ajar

Red Bull will not rush to decide Yuki Tsunoda’s Formula 1 future, with advisor Dr Helmut Marko confirming a verdict is now due only in September or October.

"We have extended the options and will observe a few more races," Marko told Sport1. "We want to make a decision in September or October."

That comes after a week of intense speculation linking Indycar dominator Alex Palou with Tsunoda’s seat for 2026. Both Palou, his management, and his Chip Ganassi Racing team denied the reports, but the Spaniard also stopped short of shutting the door completely.

"You never say no to something that you haven’t heard," Palou smiled to the Indianapolis Star.

"It’s good to get rumours. I think it actually moves even more people behind our championship - maybe for a different reason - but more people know about what we did this year, which is great."

Veteran F1 journalist Ralf Bach doubts Marko is really undecided about Tsunoda’s future. "It’s good to say to the public ’We’re still taking a close look’," he told f1-insider.com. "But I also know Helmut Marko a little bit.

"When he has his favorites, they’re so firmly entrenched that he wants to bring them into Formula 1."

Hadjar is seen as the frontrunner, with Bach insisting any reluctance he could be burned by Verstappen in the same way Liam Lawson or Tsunoda were is unimaginative.

"You can’t keep them in cotton wool forever," said the German. "Sometimes you have to take risks."

Bach also believes 18-year-old Arvid Lindblad is clearly in line for Racing Bulls. "Hadjar will likely be promoted, and then Tsunoda will have to find a new cockpit," he said.

"That means, in my opinion, Verstappen will drive with Hadjar and Lindblad will be at Racing Bulls next year, alongside Liam Lawson."