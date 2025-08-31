Marko credits Newey as Aston’s revival continues

Fernando Alonso’s flashes of speed at Zandvoort have reignited talk about Aston Martin’s sudden progress.

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko suggested the team may finally be reaping the benefit of Adrian Newey’s arrival earlier this year - which may also explain Red Bull’s own current struggles.

"I don’t know," he told Sky Deutschland, "but Newey is always an advantage. The leap they’ve made is enormous.

"At Spa, they were last or second to last, and now they’re regularly scoring points. I’m sure that means there’s someone there who has had some influence."

In practice, Alonso even looked like McLaren’s closest challenger for the Dutch GP - but qualifying ended with only P10 for the Spaniard.

Alonso, 44, admitted fuel load may have flattered his earlier pace. He also gave himself some credit for Friday’s frenzied headlines.

"I have the experience of getting to know the circuits and the car quickly," he told DAZN. "In Q1 and FP1, I don’t need that much time to get 100 percent while the rest keeps getting better and better, and in the end, you end up in the position that the car deserves.

"Here, it’s P10."

It was still infinitely better than teammate Lance Stroll, who destroyed one chassis in practice and then crashed the replacement in qualifying. "I don’t have anything to say really," the Canadian sighed.

"I just hit the grass with my wheel. I just made a mistake. Yeah, it sucks. Just how it is."

Stroll has long faced questions about motivation, talent and attitude - with rumours earlier this year linking his race absence to a tantrum that re-injured his wrist.

Now, veteran Brazilian journalist Reginaldo Leme has fanned the flames further. "Stroll asked for permission to retire in 2023 and 2024," he said on the Automotor podcast.

"I learned about it during my recent visit to Spa. But his father did not allow him."